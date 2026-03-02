FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sanju Samson to face match ban after IND vs WI Super 8 clash? ICC likely to act before semi-final game vs England

The Indian opener played a match-winning innings in the must-win Super 8 clash against West Indies on Sunday, March 1. He scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 12:04 AM IST

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 97 against WI in the Super 8 match in Kolkata
    In the must-win Super 8 match between India and West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens, Sanju Samson played an innings of his life and scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls. With this knock, he helped Team India secure its semi-final berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju also won the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. In the next contest, the Men in Blue will face England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. However, Sanju could land in trouble as the ICC might take action against him ahead of the semi-final match. Yes, you read it right!

     

    Sanju Samson, after hitting the match-winning boundary, was full of emotion, and he threw his helmet and raised both his hands towards the sky, thanking God. This celebration might create trouble for him, as it can be seen as a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct regarding Player Behaviour.

     

    The ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel governs on-field behaviour and actions that are against the spirit of cricket. It includes provisions on abuse of cricket equipment or clothing and various forms of misconduct. In Sanju's case, throwing a helmet can be a Level 1 Offence as it is judged inappropriate, careless, or potentially dangerous.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

     

    What penalties could follow against Sanju Samson?

     

    For Level 1 breaches, the ICC Match Referee can impose an official reprimand, a fine of up to 50 percent of the player's match fee, or one or two demerit points. Although tossing a helmet for celebration after a win doesn't automatically trigger punishment, it could be classified as a breach at the discretion of the match referee. 

