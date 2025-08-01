Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

The trading period for the 2026 IPL is now on, and since no one from Samson or either team has said anything official, fans and experts are waiting for IPL Retention Day to find out what will happen.

There have been lots of stories going around about Sanju Samson possibly leaving the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2026 IPL season. RR's social media team just put out a video of their captain, and many think this is their way of responding to all the transfer talk.

For weeks, people have been saying that CSK wants Samson, maybe to take over from MS Dhoni later on. This got even more attention when reporters asked Samson if he might move to Chennai. He just said no comments, which made people talk even more. Also, some reports say Samson hasn't been happy at RR because he lost his chance to open and there's competition for who should be captain, especially after Riyan Parag filled in when Samson was hurt during the 2025 IPL.

RR seems to be trying to change the story by posting a video of Samson meeting a fan. In the video, he signs the fan's bat and takes a picture, which shows he's well-liked by the team's fans. They didn't say anything about the transfer rumors, but the timing of the video seems important.

Samson is very important to the Rajasthan Royals. They kept him on the team for a good amount of money for the 2025 IPL auction. He came back to the Royals in 2018 after playing with Delhi for a while, and he's been a big part of the team ever since. He even led them to the IPL final in 2022. Even though RR didn't do so well in the 2025 IPL and Samson got hurt, he's still one of the team's most famous players.

CSK also had a bad 2025 IPL, finishing last. People say they want to make some changes to the team. Samson was someone they looked at first, but some reports now say CSK might be more interested in KL Rahul as a possible replacement for Dhoni. The trading period for the 2026 IPL is now on, and since no one from Samson or either team has said anything official, fans and experts are waiting for IPL Retention Day to find out what will happen. RR's recent social media post just adds more to this developing situation.

