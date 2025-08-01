Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

The trading period for the 2026 IPL is now on, and since no one from Samson or either team has said anything official, fans and experts are waiting for IPL Retention Day to find out what will happen.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 11:07 PM IST

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga
File Photo

TRENDING NOW

There have been lots of stories going around about Sanju Samson possibly leaving the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2026 IPL season. RR's social media team just put out a video of their captain, and many think this is their way of responding to all the transfer talk.

For weeks, people have been saying that CSK wants Samson, maybe to take over from MS Dhoni later on. This got even more attention when reporters asked Samson if he might move to Chennai. He just said no comments, which made people talk even more. Also, some reports say Samson hasn't been happy at RR because he lost his chance to open and there's competition for who should be captain, especially after Riyan Parag filled in when Samson was hurt during the 2025 IPL.

RR seems to be trying to change the story by posting a video of Samson meeting a fan. In the video, he signs the fan's bat and takes a picture, which shows he's well-liked by the team's fans. They didn't say anything about the transfer rumors, but the timing of the video seems important.

Samson is very important to the Rajasthan Royals. They kept him on the team for a good amount of money for the 2025 IPL auction. He came back to the Royals in 2018 after playing with Delhi for a while, and he's been a big part of the team ever since. He even led them to the IPL final in 2022. Even though RR didn't do so well in the 2025 IPL and Samson got hurt, he's still one of the team's most famous players.

CSK also had a bad 2025 IPL, finishing last. People say they want to make some changes to the team. Samson was someone they looked at first, but some reports now say CSK might be more interested in KL Rahul as a possible replacement for Dhoni. The trading period for the 2026 IPL is now on, and since no one from Samson or either team has said anything official, fans and experts are waiting for IPL Retention Day to find out what will happen. RR's recent social media post just adds more to this developing situation.

Also read| 'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard to...
End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included
End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep
71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours
71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film
Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat
Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE