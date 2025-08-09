Sanju Samson to become new skipper of CSK? Here's what latest post of Chennai Super Kings suggests

Amid recent speculations around Sanju Samson joining Chennai Super Kings, the South Indian IPL franchise has shared a post on social media seemingly confirming their skipper for the next edition of the cash-rich league.

Sanju Samson, skipper of Rajasthan Royals (RR), has reportedly urged the team management to release him ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, a report claimed that Samson has urged RR management to release him ahead of the next season of IPL, and rumours of him joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the new skipper surfaced online. However, CSK's latest post seemingly clears the air around such claims, which reads, ''With great power come great responsibility.''

See the post:

Along with the caption (from Spider-Man's film), CSK posted the picture of their current captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, in the Yellow jersey, standing on the roof of a car with fans surrounding him. However, this post doesn't claim that CSK is not interested in signing Samson for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK journey

Gaikwad joined CSK before the 2019 edition of the IPL but made his debut in 2020. After playing a couple of years under the leadership of MS Dhoni and a few games under Ravindra Jadeja, he was declared the captain before IPL 2024. However, CSK haven't had the best IPL seasons under Gaikwad's leadership. In the recently concluded season, CSK finished 10th in the Points Table. However, Gaikwad played just 5 games in IPL 2025 and Dhoni led the team in his absence.