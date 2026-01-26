Sanju Samson's slump: Can Team India fix the puzzle before ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Indian opener Sanju Samson was clean bowled on the first ball of the innings, chasing a 154-run target against New Zealand.

Team India is on cloud nine after winning the T20I game against New Zealand in Guwahati, also clinching the 5-match series ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. However, Sanju Samson - Team India's opener - again failed to add runs on the scoreboard in the third T20I game against the Kiwis. He was clean bowled by Matt Henry on a golden duck at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Even Samson scored just 10 runs and 6 runs in the first two games of the series, making him one of the lowest scorers in the ongoing series. This has led to concerns and major debate among Indian cricket fans as the upcoming T20 World Cup is less than two weeks away.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has opened for India in T20Is and ODIs in several matches, talked about Samson's recent form and said, ''For him [Samson], there's a slight tweak. What I saw in him in the last two games is basically he likes to go back in his crease. That's when I saw he's not leaning towards the ball, he's slightly upright. If you see his dismissals also, first game [caught] towards square leg and second game towards mid-on. It's because of his back and across movement... he likes to go too deep. It's T20, you don't think too much about technique.''

Will Team India management fix Samson's issue before T20I World Cup 2026?

With Samson's current form in the format, Team India's management might look to shuffle the top-order batting lineup and replace him with either Ishan Kishan or Tilak Varma, bringing a balance in the Playing XI. Since the Men in Blue have already clinched the ongoing T20I series, the team management is expected to shuffle the top-order in the coming two games to give a try for a better Playing XI for the upcoming mega ICC tournament.

The fourth and fifth T20I games against the Blackcaps are scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively, on January 28 and January 31.

Team India will begin its ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against the USA. The next game will be against Namibia on February 12. India will move to Sri Lanka for its next fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15. The last and final game in the league stage will be against the Netherlands on February 18.