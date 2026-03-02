Sanju Samson shines but THIS player clinches Impact Player of the Match award in Team India's win over West Indies

In a video shared by the official social media handles of the BCCI, the Impact Player of the Match for the must-win Super 8 game against West Indies has not been given to Sanju Samson despite his unbeaten 97-run knock in the chase.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India clinched the must-win game against the West Indies on Sunday and secured its semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. India's star wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samso played a stellar unbeaten 97-run inningsin the 196-run chase at the Eden Gardens. However, the team's management gave the Impact Player of the Match award not to Samson but to pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his decisive spell against the two-time champions.

In his 4-over spell, Bumrah took two important wickets and leaked 36 runs. In the clip shared by the BCCI, fielding coach T Dilip presented the award to Bumrah, calling it a 'brilliant stuff, brilliant effort'. ''We're a gun team, and today we showed with our intent what it means to be that. That's what the play was today. Today's game reminds me of my favourite quote, The strength of the team is each individual, and the strength of each individual is the team. Today, we represented that through care and belief every time we did that. Outstanding efforts. The impact player goes to someone who owns the big moments most of the time with his calm face and deadly execution. He's none other than Jasprit Bumrah,'' T Dilip said in the video.

Take a look

On winning the Impact Player of the Match award, Bumrah said, ''Thank you so much. Special mention to Dube as well, the two fours that he hit didn't let the pressure come into our team. So yeah, special mention to him. Tilak also played a great knock, not taking away anything from him. But yes, come the big day, we're off to get together and hopefully do well in Mumbai.''

Meanwhile, India chose to bowl first against the Windies after winning the Toss. West Indies posted 195/4, which India chased down in the 20th over with four balls to spare.