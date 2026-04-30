Sanju Samson’s IPL rampage triggers big debate over Rishabh Pant’s ODI future

Sanju Samson’s explosive performances in the Indian Premier League have reignited debate over India’s ODI wicketkeeper hierarchy. With questions growing around Rishabh Pant’s role as backup keeper, selectors may soon face a tough call.

Sanju Samson has grabbed the spotlight again. This year, he's looked at home in white-ball cricket, and he hasn’t let up since the IPL 2026 kicked off after a strong T20 World Cup. People across India—fans, commentators, you name it—can’t stop talking about how confident and sharp he looks at the crease. Samson’s attacking style seems effortless, and the way he controls the tempo has turned heads. Right now, it looks like he’s in the form of his life, and his consistency has made him one of the most talked-about players of the season.

On the other side, things just aren’t falling into place for Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants. Pant, who leads the side, has struggled to find his rhythm all season. The team as a whole can’t seem to string good performances together either. This sharp contrast has sparked heated debates among cricket followers, especially with big tournaments looming. Form and recent performances are suddenly vital talking points.

The BCCI is now reportedly considering Samson ahead of Pant as the backup wicketkeeper for India’s ODI team. Dhruv Jurel is in the mix too, but KL Rahul remains the first choice behind the stumps. India’s next ODI series—at home against Afghanistan—starts June 14.

Pant had been picked for the New Zealand series, but injury put him on the sidelines. Now, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are working to build a core squad for the 2027 World Cup.

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If you look at the numbers, the gap between Pant and Samson this IPL is clear. Pant has managed just 189 runs in eight matches, batting at a strike rate of 126.85 and averaging 27. His best knock was 68 not out, but he just hasn’t built any real momentum.

Samson, though, is flying. He’s racked up 304 runs from eight games, with a blistering strike rate of 169.83 and an average over 50. He’s already produced two hundreds for Chennai this season and has been both ruthless and precise. His remarkable run with the bat has stirred up a new debate over India’s wicketkeeper slot.

Samson’s case gets even stronger when you scan his ODI record. Over 16 games, he’s piled up 510 runs at an average of 56.67, chalking up a century and three fifties. His numbers in South Africa stand out too—120 runs in just two innings.

Pant has the experience—871 runs from 31 ODIs at 33.5, and he’s proven himself in pressure situations before. But the truth is, current form can’t be ignored.

With the 2027 World Cup in South Africa approaching fast, selectors face some tough calls. Now, every match matters. India has upcoming series against the West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand, and you can bet every performance will count.

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