Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026

Sanju Samson has finally reacted after Chennai Super Kings confirmed Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain for IPL 2026. Samson’s response sparked widespread chatter among fans, adding fresh intrigue to CSK’s bold leadership move as the franchise begins a new chapter under Gaikwad.

Sanju Samson is poised to embark on his new IPL adventure with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2026. The IPL veteran has transitioned to the Yellow Army from Rajasthan Royals (RR) through a trade. Samson, who served as the captain of RR from IPL 2021 to 2025, was anticipated to be appointed as CSK's new captain. However, he will remain under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In a conversation with CSK, Samson expressed his desire to play alongside his "good friend" Ruturaj. This announcement came just days after CSK confirmed that Ruturaj will continue to helm the team. "Rutu is a good friend of mine. He is the Captain and I want to play under his captaincy. I want to be with him as a leader," he told CSK.

This marks the inaugural occasion for Samson to represent CSK. He expressed his desire to part ways with RR following the IPL 2025 season and engaged in discussions with the franchise about his intentions during the season. According to RR's principal owner, Manoj Badale, Samson felt emotionally exhausted while with the franchise.

"The first time this year or in the past year that Sanju talked about moving on was probably in Kolkata towards the end of the season. We had a meeting after the game. He's a very honest guy, and he was personally, emotionally drained. He cares a huge amount about RR, and I think having our worst season in 18 years took a lot out of him," he told RR.

RR acquired Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in a trade for Samson. Jadeja began his IPL journey with RR in 2008, playing two seasons with the team before making a return after 17 years. This will be Curran's inaugural season with RR.

As IPL 2027 approaches, RR is poised to appoint a new captain. Jadeja is a likely candidate to take the helm of the franchise. Additionally, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel may also be considered for the leadership role at RR.

