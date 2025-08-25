Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more

From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood

Sanju Samson's blazing 42-ball century sends strong message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025, watch RR star's chill celebration

Kerala Congress suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from party's primary membership following 'obscene conduct' allegations

SC orders Samay Raina and four others to apologise for insensitive jokes about disabilities

'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

Job seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across tier 2, tier 3 cities in India

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more

Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, face masks

From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood

Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sanju Samson's blazing 42-ball century sends strong message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025, watch RR star's chill celebration

Sanju Samson smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes during his fierce knock. Watch how he celebrated after his 42-ball century.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Sanju Samson's blazing 42-ball century sends strong message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025, watch RR star's chill celebration
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanju Samson smashed a whirlwind 42-ball century to guide his side, Kochi Blue Tigers, to a thrilling last-ball victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025) on Sunday at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

His innings of 121 off 51 balls included 14 fours and seven sixes, which propelled Kochi towards victory and put him in the limelight ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Sanju didn't bat in the tournament opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

However, Sanju struggled to score against Alleppey Ripples, batting in the middle, where he made 13 runs off 22 balls before Jalaj Saxena removed him. He made a brilliant comeback against Aries with a match-winning hundred.

How Sanju Samson's century is a strong message for Shubman Gill?

Sanju Samson's century served as a strong statement, but he may struggle to keep his opening position in the team for the Asia Cup following Shubman Gill's return. Reports suggest Samson might have to bat in the middle order or potentially be excluded, with the national team possibly selecting Gill and Abhishek Sharma as openers for the tournament.

However, with vice-captain Shubman Gill rejoining the team after an impressive England Test tour, and the presence of backup keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who had a successful season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Samson's place in the playing XI could be at risk.

Meanwhile, in Samson's 42 T20I match career for India, he has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties. Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

Sanju's next assignment for India will be the Asia Cup. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai.

If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'
Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files
Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood
Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to
Days after Trump-Putin meet, Russian Defence Ministry makes BIG claim of capturing two villages of Ukraine's Donetsk
Days after Trump-Putin meet, Russian Defence Ministry makes BIG claim of...
Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works
Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS ingredient
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE