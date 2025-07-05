Sanju Samson rewrites KCL history with mind-boggling auction deal, signed by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs....

This will be Samson's first competitive match since the end of IPL 2025, during which he participated in nine games for Rajasthan Royals. The team had a disappointing season, finishing ninth with only four victories and ten defeats.

Sanju Samson's contentious exclusion from the previous season's Vijay Hazare Trophy has not affected his reputation within the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) or among the cricketing community in the state. On Saturday, the batter for India and Rajasthan Royals reaffirmed his popularity by becoming the highest-priced player at the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) auction, being acquired by Kochi Blue Tigers for a record sum of INR 26.60 lakh.

This will be Samson's first competitive match since the end of IPL 2025, during which he participated in nine games for Rajasthan Royals. The team had a disappointing season, finishing ninth with only four victories and ten defeats. Samson was sidelined for a significant part of the season due to a side strain.

The KCL will also be Samson's first appearance under the KCA's jurisdiction since his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare squad. At that time, he was omitted for not attending a preparatory camp prior to the tournament. While the KCA indicated they aimed to establish a precedent, the India batter asserted that he had communicated with the association to request permission to miss the camp.

As the league's brand ambassador, Samson had missed the inaugural KCL edition to focus on international duties. He was later granted a break, and his name was removed from the auction list. Since then, Samson has solidified his role as a regular T20I opener for India, notably scoring three centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Vishnu Vinod, the wicketkeeper-batter formerly with Mumbai Indians, was the second-highest pick at INR 13.8 lakh, while allrounder Jalaj Saxena was selected for INR 12.6 lakh.

The inaugural KCL edition garnered significant attention during this year's IPL after teenage left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur was signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh following his impressive trials. He was also taken to South Africa, where he acted as a net bowler for MI Cape Town.

