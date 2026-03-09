Sanju Samson reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s role behind his T20 World Cup comeback

After winning the Player of the Tournament award, Indian opener Sanju Samson credited 'Master Blaster' for his major turnaround in his performance.

Indian opener Sanju Samson won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 321 runs, including three back-to-back half-centuries. After receiving the award the wicketkeeper batter revealed that he was in constant touch with 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, which helped him find his form back in the crucial stage of the tournament.

When Sanju credited Sachin Tendulkar for his comeback

While speaking to legend Ian Bishop, Samson said, ''For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big, big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. I am very grateful for everyone who supported me.''

''After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. [On his three fifties, thought process] To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do,'' he added.

In the finals of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026, Samson scored 89 off just 46 balls, giving an outstanding start to the Indian innings after Suryakumar Yadav lost the Toss. In the end, India won the matchby 96 runs and lifted the T20 World Cup for the record third time.