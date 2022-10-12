Search icon
'I have been given instructions to be ready': Sanju Samson reveals message from team management after India comeback

The 27-year-old had a memorable series against South Africa and he remained unbeaten in all three matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Sanju Samson (File Photo)

Sanju Samson, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has been in top form this year. Samson has proven his worth in the limited opportunities he has had for India in white-ball formats.

After leading the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL 2022 final, Samson travelled the West Indies and Zimbabwe with the national squad, making an impression throughout.

Sanju Samson's confidence is sky-high, and he has continued his success in the ongoing home ODI series against South Africa, scoring unbeaten 86 and 30 in the first two games.

Ahead of the third ODI against South Africa in Delhi, Sanju revealed that he was instructed last year to be ready to don the Indian colours as a finisher.

"Absolutely, I have been practicing different kind of roles and I think last couple of years, I have put in time to understand different types of roles that I need to play in different teams. So, I am enjoying it," Samson, who started as a top-order batter, told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I have been given instructions to be ready to do this finishing role from last one year. Physically, I have been doing top-order batting but mentally I have been understanding the game better on how to react to situations better and how people have done it beautifully in the past. Learning from the history, so yes lot of learning has gone into this," he added.

“After the first ODI, we had a positive meeting where lot of positives were covered. I think the team management, the captain and coach told every player how special we all are and how we need to keep on focusing on the process," said Samson.

The 27-year-old had a spectacular series against South Africa, going unbeaten in all three games. Samson will most likely play domestic cricket and captain Kerala in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

