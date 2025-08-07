Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes potential move

In recent months, there have been persistent rumors regarding the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showing interest in signing Samson, yet the Royals are resolute in their commitment to retain their captain.

All is not well within the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp following their poor performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Their captain, Sanju Samson, has voiced his intention to leave the franchise ahead of the upcoming 2026 mini auction, which is expected to occur later this year. According to a report from Cricbuzz, Samson has officially informed the Royals of his desire to depart and has requested either a trade or his release, enabling him to enter the auction. The report also indicates that Samson's family has publicly acknowledged that the 30-year-old wishes to part ways with the Royals.

The report further reveals that Samson is eager to open the innings and desires the autonomy to select his batting position. However, the rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal has complicated this ambition. Additionally, it is noted that there are other disagreements between the player and the franchise.

In recent months, there have been persistent rumors regarding the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showing interest in signing Samson, yet the Royals are resolute in their commitment to retain their captain. The same report mentions that the 2008 champions have reached out to all franchises regarding a potential trade.

The Super Kings have openly shown interest, but due to their policy, they are reluctant to release players, complicating a direct trade. An all-cash deal for a player like Samson, who was retained for an impressive Rs. 18 crore last year, is reportedly not an option for RR.

CSK officials have stated that, as it stands, their best chance to acquire Samson is if he enters the auction. This sentiment is echoed by other franchises that have shown interest but have not presented a deal that meets the Royals' expectations.

Also read| Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK