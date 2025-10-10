Sanju Samson-Rajasthan Royals split on the cards? CSK, KKR eye blockbuster move ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Sanju, who has been one of the most consistent Indian batters in the IPL over the last few seasons, could become one of the most expensive targets if released. His leadership qualities, aggressive batting style, and ability to anchor innings have made him a top target.

In a significant development ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is reportedly contemplating a bold departure from the franchise. After years of dedicated service and consistent performances, the Kerala-born star may be poised to embark on a new challenge.

Sanju Samson’s tenure with the Rajasthan Royals has been truly remarkable. From his beginnings as a promising young talent to his rise as captain, he has been central to the team’s dynamics for several years. Renowned for his composed leadership and powerful batting, Samson has become a fan favorite and a reliable figure in the Royals’ batting lineup.

Media reports indicate that Samson has expressed his intention to leave the franchise to the Royals’ management. This decision appears to stem from several key factors.

One significant reason is his increasing discord with the team management. Samson was reportedly dissatisfied with the Royals’ decision to release star opener Jos Buttler prior to IPL 2025. The English batsman had been one of their most crucial match-winners in recent seasons, and this move did not resonate well with the captain.

Another factor may be personal branding. Sources suggest that Samson is eager to join a larger, more prestigious IPL team that could enhance his visibility and marketability, both on and off the field.

As rumors of his potential exit circulate, other franchises have begun to take notice. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are both said to be highly interested in acquiring Samson.

For CSK, Samson could serve as a cornerstone in their post-Dhoni era. With the legendary captain no longer leading the team, they are in search of a strong, experienced leader to carry on the legacy.

Conversely, KKR is in urgent need of a captain following Shreyas Iyer’s transfer to Punjab Kings. With Ajinkya Rahane unlikely to remain in the leadership position, Samson could be the ideal choice for the three-time champions.

Currently, neither Sanju Samson nor the Rajasthan Royals have issued any formal comments regarding the possible transfer. Nevertheless, insiders indicate that talks are in progress and a resolution could be reached shortly. Regardless of whether he remains with the team or departs, it is clear that Sanju Samson’s future has become one of the most talked-about subjects as IPL 2026 approaches.

Also read| Watch: Mumbai turns into madness as Rohit Sharma hits nets at Shivaji Park; Abhishek Nayar says 'Usko lagna nahi chahiye'