Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, owns seaside mansion, expensive cars, his whopping net worth is Rs...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin orders action after deadly stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur

Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here’s what we know so far

Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim

Who is Vijay? Tamil superstar, politician whose Karur rally caused stampede, over 30 people feared dead

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, calls incident 'deeply saddening'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding: From star studded guest list to venue, here’s everything we know

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, it is located in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs vs PAK

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, owns seaside mansion, expensive cars, his whopping net worth is Rs...

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, his net worth is Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

The final is expected to be a high-stakes encounter, with both teams aiming to secure the title. India's balanced lineup and depth in both batting and bowling make them strong contenders for the championship.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:11 PM IST

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India triumphed over Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, maintaining its unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup 2025. This match was inconsequential for final qualification since both India and Pakistan had already secured their places in the title match, allowing India to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube ahead of the final. The absence of Bumrah was felt as Indian bowlers struggled against Pathum Nissanka, who nearly led Sri Lanka to chase down 203 runs. However, a late resurgence from Arshdeep Singh pushed the game into a Super Over, where India claimed victory.

For the final clash, India is expected to make several adjustments to the playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the lineup. Hardik Pandya is set to join Bumrah as the second pacer, but he left the field against Sri Lanka after just one over, and India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has not confirmed his fitness for the final. Should Hardik be unavailable, it would allow India to keep Arshdeep Singh, who excelled in the death overs against Sri Lanka. Shivam Dube will also rejoin the team, replacing Harshit Rana, who had a poor performance against Sri Lanka. This is a potential look at India's playing XI for the Asia Cup final.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to open the innings, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. India is eager to have Hardik Pandya in the XI, but if he is unfit, Shivam Dube may be elevated to the sixth position, with Axar Patel batting at seven. The spin department will consist of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar, while the pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

The key question remains regarding Hardik Pandya’s availability for the crucial match. The star Indian allrounder experienced cramps during the game against Sri Lanka and spent the entire second innings on the bench.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel mentioned that Pandya will undergo an assessment on Saturday, September 27, and there have been no updates regarding his availability as of now. If he is unable to play in the crucial match, Arshdeep could be brought into the XI, which would significantly impact India's batting lineup.

India’s likely playing XI against Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Also read| Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
Tauqeer Raza Khan, cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered massive protest in Bareilly arrested
UP cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered protest arrested
How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secret
How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secr
Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Babar Azam’s world record, becomes first player in 27 years to achieve BIG feat
Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Babar Azam’s world record, becomes first player in
Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny locks
Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny lo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE