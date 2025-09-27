Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

The final is expected to be a high-stakes encounter, with both teams aiming to secure the title. India's balanced lineup and depth in both batting and bowling make them strong contenders for the championship.

India triumphed over Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, maintaining its unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup 2025. This match was inconsequential for final qualification since both India and Pakistan had already secured their places in the title match, allowing India to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube ahead of the final. The absence of Bumrah was felt as Indian bowlers struggled against Pathum Nissanka, who nearly led Sri Lanka to chase down 203 runs. However, a late resurgence from Arshdeep Singh pushed the game into a Super Over, where India claimed victory.

For the final clash, India is expected to make several adjustments to the playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the lineup. Hardik Pandya is set to join Bumrah as the second pacer, but he left the field against Sri Lanka after just one over, and India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has not confirmed his fitness for the final. Should Hardik be unavailable, it would allow India to keep Arshdeep Singh, who excelled in the death overs against Sri Lanka. Shivam Dube will also rejoin the team, replacing Harshit Rana, who had a poor performance against Sri Lanka. This is a potential look at India's playing XI for the Asia Cup final.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to open the innings, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. India is eager to have Hardik Pandya in the XI, but if he is unfit, Shivam Dube may be elevated to the sixth position, with Axar Patel batting at seven. The spin department will consist of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar, while the pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

The key question remains regarding Hardik Pandya’s availability for the crucial match. The star Indian allrounder experienced cramps during the game against Sri Lanka and spent the entire second innings on the bench.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel mentioned that Pandya will undergo an assessment on Saturday, September 27, and there have been no updates regarding his availability as of now. If he is unable to play in the crucial match, Arshdeep could be brought into the XI, which would significantly impact India's batting lineup.

India’s likely playing XI against Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

