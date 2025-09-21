Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite list

The Indian wicketkeeper batter is set to etch his name in the history books if he scores 83 more runs in the Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite list
Sanju Samson is a part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025
Team India's wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is on the cusp of becoming the 12th Indian batter ever to score 1,000 runs in T20Is. He is just 83 runs away from achieving this feat, and he can do it in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as he is also a part of the Playing XI for Team India. In the previous match against Oman, Sanju scored 56 off just 45 balls, which included three boundaries and three sixes. So far, Sanju has played 45 T20Is and in the 39 innings he has scored 917 runs at an average of 26.20, which includes three centuries and three fifties.

 

In 2025, he has played eight matches in the format and in the six innings he has 107 runs to his name, which he scored at an average of 17.83, including just one half-century. For those unversed, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter in the format with 4,231 runs in 159 innings.

 

Rohit scored these runs with an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, including five centuries and 32 fifties. He is followed by Virat Kohli, who has 4,188 runs to his name, including one century and 38 fifties. Meanwhile, India is set to play arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium in the Super 4. The next match for Team India will be against Bangladesh on September 24.

 

Indian squad in Asia Cup 2025

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakaravarthy

