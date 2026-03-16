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Sanju Samson makes big revelation about his first chat with MS Dhoni after CSK switch

Sanju Samson has finally opened up about his first conversation with MS Dhoni after joining the Chennai Super Kings and also revealed what he hopes to learn from the legendary player.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Sanju Samson makes big revelation about his first chat with MS Dhoni after CSK switch
Samson joined CSK for IPL 2026 in a major trade deal with RR for Rs 18 crore
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Sanju Samson, who recently won the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup 2026, is all set to begin his journey with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, the star wicketkeeper batter revealed details about his first chat with MS Dhoni, who has been a part of the Chennai-based franchise since its inception in 2008.

 

Samson makes revelation about his first chat with MSD post CSK switch

 

During an interaction with the media, Samson expressed his excitement of being a part of the Yellow Army and said, ''I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni over the phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interaction with Dhoni bhai. This will be different as I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni in CSK, and I am eagerly looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him.''

 

He also talked about facing his previous franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, on March 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. ''I'm looking forward to playing for CSK. I feel grateful for the love and attention I have been getting from fans. This is the first time I will play against the Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket,'' he added.

 

Samson also said that he was overwhelmed by the support he got from the crowd in Chennai when he played during the T20 World Cup. ''I was surprised by the support I got from the Chennai crowd during the World Cup. I think I am lucky. Maybe they see me as one of them. I don’t want to disappoint them in the IPL and will give my best for CSK,'' he further said.

 

For those late to the story, Samson joined CSK for the IPL 2026 season after a major trade deal with RR for Rs 18 crore. For trading in Samson, RR got Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange.

 

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