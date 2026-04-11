Sanju Samson, Jamie Overton star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs for first IPL 2026 win

Sanju Samson and Jamie Overton delivered standout performances as Chennai Super Kings secured their first victory of the IPL 2026 season. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in a thrilling contest, with Samson leading the charge with the bat and Overton playing a key role in sealing the win.

The “Anbu-den” crowd finally had something to cheer for Saturday night as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped their losing streak with a crucial 23-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). This was Match 18 in the IPL 2026 season, packed with tension and high stakes. Sanju Samson took center stage with a brilliant century, and Jamie Overton backed it up with a standout bowling show. Just like that, CSK climbed off the bottom of the table.

Redemption at Chepauk for Samson

Samson had been under the microscope after a slow start to his season, but on this night, he answered every question with authority. DC won the toss and put CSK in to bat. Right from the start, Samson looked in control—even though his partner and captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, struggled to get going. Samson mixed class with power: he smacked consecutive boundaries off Mukesh Kumar and then sent Kuldeep Yadav for a big six over extra cover.

He reached his fourth overall IPL hundred—the first in CSK colors—off only 52 deliveries. He stayed unbeaten on a commanding 115 from 56 balls, piling up 15 boundaries and four sixes. Young Ayush Mhatre gave him solid support with a fluent 59 off 36, and together they put on 113 for the second wicket. By the time the dust settled, CSK had posted a formidable 212 for 2.

Overton Turns the Tide

With 212 on the board, CSK’s bowlers needed to deliver—especially with KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs opening for DC. The Capitals got off to a flyer, racing to 50 inside four overs, but the game changed when Jamie Overton got the ball.

He tore through Delhi’s middle order with his pace and smart variations, picking up crucial wickets, including David Miller for just 17. Every time DC looked to build, Overton found a way to break their rhythm. He finished with a sensational 4 for 18, making life miserable for the batters at the back end.

Stubbs Battles, But Alone

ristan Stubbs tried to rescue DC with a fighting half-century, but he was running out of partners fast. The wickets kept tumbling—Axar Patel fell to Gurjapneet Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma went to Noor Ahmad. CSK kept their cool, and in the final over, Anshul Kamboj picked up two more wickets to slam the door shut. Delhi finished on 189, well short.

This win finally gets CSK on the board for 2026. For Delhi, it’s another night to forget, haunted by sloppy fielding and the feeling they let things slip away, especially with Samson taking full advantage.

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