Sanju Samson's hilarious 'rulayega kya pagle?' moment with Suryakumar Yadav goes viral | WATCH viral video

Sanju Samson played a match-winning innings in the last Super 8 game against the West Indies in Kolkata, also winning the Player of the Match award.

Indian opener Sanju Samson, who played a match-winning innings against the West Indies on Sunday, has been receiving all the love and praise from cricket fans. Not only fans but skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also all praise for Samson, and the two even shared a heartfelt moment post the match, the video of which was shared by the BCCI on social media. In the viral clip, SKY is seen praising Samson for his stellar performance in the do-or-die game in Kolkata, to which CSK's newest member said 'Rulayega kya pagle?, leaving Indian cricket fans in awe.

Take a look

In the video, SKY said, ''I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want.''

Praising his comeback, the Indian skipper added, ''In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position. It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock. He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through. And he deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything''