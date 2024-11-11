Samson’s journey has not been easy. New T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir gave him confidence after a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year when he struggled with form

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson turns 30 on November 11, and he is at a crucial phase of his career. He made headlines recently when he became the first Indian to score two back-to-back centuries in T20 internationals, a feat that made him the first keeper batter to do so for India, which he did against South Africa and Bangladesh. In his latest innings of 107 off 50 balls, he hit a brilliant 10 sixes, equalling Rohit Sharma's record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a T20I innings.

Samson was born on November 11, 1994, in Pulluvila, Kerala, and made his international debut in 2015. He has been a vital player in white-ball cricket over the years, a player who has been aggressive but also elegant. He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a T20 century and has time and again proven his ability to take on bowlers.

Samson’s journey has not been easy. New T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir gave him confidence after a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year when he struggled with form. It is their support that has revived his game, especially against spin bowling. Questions also emerge over Samson's place as an opener, with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to return to the squad soon. But his last performances make a compelling argument for keeping him in the playing XI.

Samson has a supportive family life on the field. On Sanju's birthday, his wife, Charulatha Remesh, took to social media to celebrate the "Beautiful Impact Player." They met in college, and their love story ended with marriage in December 2018.