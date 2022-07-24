'Sanju Samson ain't like Rishabh Pant: Danish Kaneria slams RR skipper for missing 'another chance'

Sanju Samson slammed by Danish Kaneria, says 'he aint't like Rishabh Pant'

Sanju Samson's inconsistent run with the bat continued on Friday as he failed to impress during the first ODI between India and England. Having made his international bow back in 2015, the youngster still hasn't managed to cement his place in the Indian team due to inconsistency and the staggering competition for places.

Samson was dismissed LBW after scoring 12 runs before being sent back to the dugout by Shamarh Brooks. After his latest slump, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain came in for some criticism from former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria.

Notably, the Kerala batsman has played just 14 T20Is since making his debut, and two ODIs. Samson has scored 251 and 58 runs respectively in those games, having been in and out of the side.

With the ICC T20I World Cup on the horizon, Samson still hasn't confirmed his place in the Indian team.

Kaneria meanwhile compared the RR skipper to Rishabh Pant, saying that he has a completely different batting style as compared to Pant.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the ex-pakistan cricketer said, "Samson got another chance but he didn’t look special. He looked dull before Romario Shepherd got him out. But once again, I will talk about Hooda. Why did he bat down the order?"

Kaneria continued, "Shreyas and Suryakumar are okay at No. 2 and 3 spots respectively, but Hooda should have come ahead of Samson. India pushed Samson up the order the same way as Rishabh Pant. But Samson ain’t Pant. His batting is completely different."

Samson will be hoping for a better show during the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday.