India vs England 1st Test: Rishabh Pant scored 134 runs in an innings featuring 12 fours and 6 sixes. Notably, he reached his century with a massive six off Shoaib Bashir's delivery.

India had an impressive first innings with the bat during the initial Test against England, as three Indian batsmen achieved centuries, leading to a total of 471 runs. Rishabh Pant was among those who scored a century, further solidifying his excellent form in Test cricket. He surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test hundreds, scoring 134 runs. Pant, who is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, received commendation from his owner, Sanjiv Goenka, who expressed his admiration.

Sanjiv Goenka commended the attitude of the Team India vice-captain and also acknowledged Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for their centuries.

"Three’s a charm with brilliant centuries from @ybj_19 , @ShubmanGill, and now @RishabhPant17. Rishabh reaching his ton with a six speaks volumes about the future of Indian cricket. A commanding start to the series. #INDvsENG," Goenka remarked in a post on his X account.

Three’s a charm with brilliant centuries from @ybj_19, @ShubmanGill, and now @RishabhPant17. Rishabh reaching his ton with a six speaks volumes about the future of Indian cricket. A commanding start to the series. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Md6SUEwmVT — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) June 21, 2025

In terms of the match, England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who opened the batting, formed a remarkable partnership of 91 runs. Rahul was the first to be dismissed, scoring 42 runs off Brydon Carse. Shortly after, Sai Sudharsan, the new batsman at no.3, was out for a duck, marking a disappointing debut.

After the lunch break, Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill continued to dominate, forming a century partnership. Jaiswal scored a century in his first innings on English soil, finishing with 101 runs. Following that, Rishabh Pant and Gill built a double-century partnership, with Gill eventually out after scoring 147 runs. Pant also reached a century, contributing 130 runs. Subsequently, the Indian batsmen collapsed quickly, all out for a total of 471.

