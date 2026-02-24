Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled its new logo 'carrying the spirit of the city, the state and fans'.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), owned by Sanji Goenka, unveiled their new logo ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking to their social media handles, LSG wrote, ''Junoon hai, Toofan hai. Lucknow Super Giants ki ye ek nayi udaan hai.'' The new LSG logo features a Garuda, an Elephant, and the Crown, which 'carries the spirit of the city, the state, and fans who have stood by the franchise since the start by bringing three symbols together'.

In an official statement, LSG said, ''Today, Lucknow Super Giants unveil a new logo. Not just a new design. Not just a new look. But a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state and every fan who has stood by the team from the very beginning. This new emblem brings together three powerful symbols Garuda, the Crown and the Elephant, each telling a story that feels deeply personal to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.''

Elaborating the symbolism in the logo, LSG further said, ''Garuda represents courage. The courage to rise, to take on challenges, and to never back down. It reflects the fearless cricket the Super Giants strive to play and the belief that no dream is too big when you rise together. The Crown stands for pride and responsibility. Every time the team walks onto the field, it carries the hopes of millions. The Crown is a reminder that wearing this jersey is an honour and that honour must be earned every single day. At the heart of the logo stands the Elephant. The Elephant represents strength, wisdom, patience, and unity. It reflects the steady support of the fans, the kind of loyalty that does not waver with one result but stands strong season after season.''

Notably, LSG signed Rishabh Pant as their new skipper for the previous edition. The team finished in 7th spot with six wins, eight losses, and 12 points.

LSG squad for IPL 2026

Rishabh Pat (C/WK), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, and Naman Tiwari.