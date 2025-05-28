Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant surprised everyone at the Ekana Cricket Stadium after he smashed his first IPL 100 in 7 years and his unique style of celebration. Check it out.

In the last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant blazed his way to an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls to post 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This is his first ton in 7 years, which came in the final game of the league stage of IPL 2025 and a day after he was announced vice-captain of the Test squad against England. What caught everyone's attention was Pant's style of celebrating his 2nd IPL century wherein he performed a somersault.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video of Pant's somersault celebration was shared by the official social media handles of IPL, netizens were quick enough to express their views on it. One user wrote, ''Sanjiv Goenka missing At Ekana.'' ''One of the best celebration you will ever see pant blazing at last,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Rishabh be like. jaate jaate RCB ko pel deta hun.''

Meanwhile, Pant and Mitchell Marsh (67) put in a swashbuckling batting effort and decimated Bengaluru's depleted bowling attack to put a daunting total on the board. Bengaluru needs to break the shackles and chase record books, considering they have chased a 200-plus score twice in IPL history, and the highest target that has been pursued at the Ekana Stadium stands at 207.

The Super Giants' captain stayed until the end and kept hitting Bengaluru bowlers for boundaries. His unbeaten 118 was laced with 11 fours and nine sixes. He struck at a strike rate of 193.44.