Goenka took to social media to share pictures of his interaction with Rishabh Pant, most expensive player in the IPL history.

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknown Super Giants in an IPL 2025 match on Monday, following which LSG skipper Rishabh Pant was seen discussing with head coach Justin Langer and team owner Sanjiv Goenka. Netizens recalled Goenka's heated interaction with then-captain KL Rahul during IPL 2024. However, a day after, on Tuesday, Goenka took to social media to share pictures of their interaction along with the caption, "Intensity on the ground, camaraderie off it. Looking ahead to the next one."

Intensity on the ground, camaraderie off it. Looking ahead to the next one. #LSG #LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/dGjlTlVBk7 — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) March 25, 2025

LSG spent a record Rs 27 crore at the mega-auction to acquire Pant for the team. Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72) helped Lucknow Super Giants put up a formidable total of 209/8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. LSG top-order put on an explosive display but a dramatic collapse late in the innings saw them squander a strong position.

From 157/3 in 13.5 overs, LSG suffered a stunning collapse, losing four wickets for just 17 runs between the 14th and 17th overs. Kuldeep Yadav trapped Badoni and ran out Shardul Thakur, while Axar Patel tightened the screws with a tight over. David Miller, known for his reputation for finishing the innings, opened his arms at the right time. On the last two deliveries of the final over, Miller muscled the ball into the stands twice to lift LSG to 209/8. Ashutosh Sharma led Delhi Capitals to a thrilling last-over victory against Lucknow Super Giants, smashing an unbeaten 66 runs.

READ | Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav, his wife buy 2 luxury apartments for Rs 210000000 in...