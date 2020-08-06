Sanjay Manjrekar's appeal to include him in IPL 2020 commentary panel rejected by BCCI: Report

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was dropped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the commentary panel towards the end of the season due to his controversial comments that attracted too much attention.

Even though BCCI did not release any official statement regarding it, Manjrekar hasn't been part of commentary panel that had traveled to Dharmsala for India's ODI series opener against South Africa, which indicated that he has been released from his duties.

However, with the IPL 2020 now marking its start, the Manjrekar was hoping to make his comeback to the commentary game during the tournament as per reports.

Last week, the 55-year-old had reportedly written a second mail to the BCCI and promising to 'adhere to the guidelines'.

But, his appeal to the country's apex body of cricket has gone in vain.

As per Mumbai Mirror's latest report, BCCI opened talks with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Harsha Bhogle and those from overseas via email for commentating during the 13th edition of IPL.

However, Manjrekar was not sent any such mail suggesting that his return behind the microphone is off.

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last week, the 13th editions of IPL is now set to be held during the window of September 19 to November 10.

During the IPL Governing Council meeting on August 2, the body also finalized the schedule and other key topics for the tournament, which is now set to be held in the UAE amid COVID-19 pandemic scare in India.