Sanjay Manjrekar opens up on Sarfaraz Khan's potential chance of selection in the Indian Test squad

Sanjay Manjrekar on Sarfaraz Khan

Former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has named a Ranji star who he believes is coming close to a Test selection. Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai contested the final of the Ranji Trophy with Madhya Pradesh at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sarfaraz, who has consistently done well in the past two seasons of the Ranji Trophy has opened up the selection debate once again for the Indian Test side. With Ajinkya Rahane benched and Cheteshwar Pujara on his final legs, India is in need of a middle-order batsman.

Sarfaraz continued his splendid form in this edition by amassing over 900 runs.

During a press conference organized by the Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar explained why the Mumbai batter is a 'Test potential kind of a player'.

"Because of the way he bats, you sort of wonder whether he's a Test potential kind of a player. But the number of runs he's got in the last two seasons - and he doesn't get 103, 104, he gets big scores and it comes very quickly as well at a great strike rate," Manjrekar said.

"So even if you don't have a spot readily available - you want to try out the incumbents first because Shreyas Iyer has grabbed the opportunity as a Test batter by getting runs - there is absolutely no harm in getting Sarfaraz Khan in closer to the Indian Test squad," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan was the lone centurion for Mumbai in the first innings of the final as he went on to score 134. He followed it up with a valiant 48-ball 45 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, there were also reports circulating that Sarfaraz might be in the scheme of things for the Indian Test squad in the away series against Bangladesh in November this year.