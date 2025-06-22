In the ongoing Headingley Test between India and England, four hundred has already been smashed in the first two days of the game. However, Sanjay Manjrekar is all praise for a pacer who is performing 'truly special' amid this batting dominance.

In the first two days of the Headingley Test between India and England, nearly 600 runs have been scored, including 4 centuries, showing batters' dominance in Leeds. However, a former Indian veteran believes one pacer stood tall as the lone bright spot so far in the game, and his name is Jasprit Bumrah. On Day 2, when Team India's innings came to an end at 471, the hosts came out to bat, and till Stumps scored 209 with a loss of three wickets. All three wickets which the Indian side took on Day 2 were picked up by its star pacer, Bumrah.

Manjrekar praises Bumrah

The former Indian cricketer on a show on JioHotstar compared Bumrah's spell to that of a legendary fast bowler. ''We've seen four hundreds in the match so far -- three from India and one from England -- but which bowler has been truly special? For me, it's just Bumrah. Just the ability to manufacture a wicket every time he came into the attack is what stands out. The one bowler that comes to mind, someone with that kind of impact single-handedly, is Sir Richard Hadlee. He played for a New Zealand team with a relatively weaker attack, but every time he came on, you felt a wicket was around the corner.'' he said.

''The common thread between the two is mastery-- when I watched Hadlee from close quarters, he felt like a true master of his trade. I get that same impression with Bumrah,'' he added.

Meanwhile, England are still trailing behind India by 262 runs, with centurion Ollie Pope and new batter Harry Brook out in the middle.