FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says Delhi Lakshmi Yojana reflects PM Modi's commitment

CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says DLY reflects PM's resolve

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

​Sanjay Manjrekar drags Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into row over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s altercation with Asitha Fernando

Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised Yashasvi Jaiswal's punishment following his altercation with a Sri Lanka player, calling it 'not good for the sport'. He also brought up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's earlier spat, urging the ICC and BCCI to take a stronger stand.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

​Sanjay Manjrekar drags Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into row over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s altercation with Asitha Fernando
​Sanjay Manjrekar (Courtesy: BCCI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar wants stricter penalties after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando got off with just a small fine for their on-field clash during Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. Both players lost 25 percent of their match fees for breaking the ICC’s Code of Conduct, but Manjrekar thinks that isn’t enough—he believes harsher punishments are needed to make sure there’s no space for physical altercations in cricket.

He also brought up what happened with teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who nearly got into a fight with Sri Lanka A players during a tri-series with A teams earlier this year. Manjrekar, now a commentator, called on the ICC and BCCI to step up so these situations stop happening.

The incident sparked questions about possible disciplinary action for the teenager. But BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made it clear—the board isn’t involved. Match officials and the relevant cricket authorities are the ones with the power to take action here. Saikia urged the India A players to stay focused on their performance and not get distracted by these side issues.

After Jaiswal’s latest altercation, that earlier episode seems less relevant now.

“Dear @icc & @bcci... Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Manjrekar posted on X.

Jaiswal and Fernando were also given a demerit point each. The trouble started after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India’s first innings. Jaiswal walked over to Fernando and they exchanged words. Fernando moved his head toward Jaiswal, and Jaiswal leaned in too—their heads actually touched.

Just before play resumed on day two, Jaiswal defended himself, saying, “If you don’t know what he said then please don’t make your judgment if anyone cross the line we need to let them know this India will fight and reply.”

Harsha Bhogle admitted Jaiswal probably felt provoked, but he thinks the opener’s competitive fire took over at the wrong moment. Bhogle stressed that someone with Jaiswal’s talent shouldn’t let these spats affect his game.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak echoed that view. He said, carefully, that maybe Jaiswal heard something, but he shouldn’t have gotten that close to Fernando.

Also read| Brydon Carse under ECB investigation after nightclub incident, footage shows England star in handcuffs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found in eateries
'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says Delhi Lakshmi Yojana reflects PM Modi's commitment
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says DLY reflects PM's resolve
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas
Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time
Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking
BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets, cockroaches at Delhi's JW Marriott
BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement