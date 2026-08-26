​Sanjay Manjrekar drags Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into row over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s altercation with Asitha Fernando

Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised Yashasvi Jaiswal's punishment following his altercation with a Sri Lanka player, calling it 'not good for the sport'. He also brought up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's earlier spat, urging the ICC and BCCI to take a stronger stand.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar wants stricter penalties after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando got off with just a small fine for their on-field clash during Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. Both players lost 25 percent of their match fees for breaking the ICC’s Code of Conduct, but Manjrekar thinks that isn’t enough—he believes harsher punishments are needed to make sure there’s no space for physical altercations in cricket.

He also brought up what happened with teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who nearly got into a fight with Sri Lanka A players during a tri-series with A teams earlier this year. Manjrekar, now a commentator, called on the ICC and BCCI to step up so these situations stop happening.

The incident sparked questions about possible disciplinary action for the teenager. But BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made it clear—the board isn’t involved. Match officials and the relevant cricket authorities are the ones with the power to take action here. Saikia urged the India A players to stay focused on their performance and not get distracted by these side issues.

After Jaiswal’s latest altercation, that earlier episode seems less relevant now.

“Dear @icc & @bcci... Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Manjrekar posted on X.

Dear @icc & @bcci…

Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 26, 2026

Jaiswal and Fernando were also given a demerit point each. The trouble started after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India’s first innings. Jaiswal walked over to Fernando and they exchanged words. Fernando moved his head toward Jaiswal, and Jaiswal leaned in too—their heads actually touched.

Just before play resumed on day two, Jaiswal defended himself, saying, “If you don’t know what he said then please don’t make your judgment if anyone cross the line we need to let them know this India will fight and reply.”

Harsha Bhogle admitted Jaiswal probably felt provoked, but he thinks the opener’s competitive fire took over at the wrong moment. Bhogle stressed that someone with Jaiswal’s talent shouldn’t let these spats affect his game.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak echoed that view. He said, carefully, that maybe Jaiswal heard something, but he shouldn’t have gotten that close to Fernando.

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