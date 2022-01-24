'India paid the price': Sanjay Manjrekar criticizes THIS player's return to ODI side against SA

The series against South Africa was surely a forgettable one as India not only lost the Test series 1-2 but were also whitewashed in the ODI series 0-3. Seeing the way India performed on the Proteas soil, former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar went on to criticise Ravi Ashwin for his performance on the tour.

He mentioned that Ashwin, who played ODI after a gap of five years, did not contribute much in the two ODIs that he played. Ashwin had returned with a figure of 53 runs for one wicket in the first ODI and had scored only seven runs with the bat. When it comes to the second, he failed to pick a wicket and gave away 68 runs in ten overs. He was, hence rested for the final ODI of the series.

Manjrekar claimed that Ashwin's place in the playing XI hurt the team and also called his comeback to the ODI setup strange. Not just that, he was also critical of Yuzvendra Chahal's performance as he picked only two wickets in three matches at an average of 73.50.

"Ashwin strangely came back into India's ODI plans for some reason. India paid a price for that. He played the two crucial games, did nothing much. (Yuzvendra) Chahal is also under the scanner. Prasidh Krishna needs to be backed a bit more. Also, in 50-overs, Mohammed Shami can be a good option," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

He also spoke about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and said the bowler has found it difficult to perform and get back to his best. However, he also praised Deepak Chahar's performance and said the team management should prefer him over Bhuvneshwar.

"Bowling wise, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given signs even before this series that he is finding it difficult to get back to his best. I guess that issue is closed after seeing his performance in the series. And Deepak Chahar, the one ball to get Janneman Malan, should tell selectors that he is a better option," he said.