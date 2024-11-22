Bumrah displayed his prowess by taking four wickets and conceding only 17 runs in his spell on Day 1 before play concluded.

Indian stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills on the first day of the opening Test match against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Bumrah displayed his prowess by taking four wickets and conceding only 17 runs in his spell on Day 1 before play concluded.

Following the conclusion of the day's play, Bumrah received praise from teammates, spectators, and online users for his outstanding performance, which helped India recover from a poor batting display. Among the numerous accolades, a post from Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, stood out. She took to her Instagram story to commend her husband's performance in a playful manner.

Sanjana's post humorously captioned, 'Great bowler, even greater booty,' highlighted her admiration for Bumrah's bowling prowess. Sanjana has consistently shown her support and admiration for Bumrah whenever he delivers a stellar performance on the field.

In the midst of the match, Bumrah emerged as a formidable force, swiftly taking the wickets of Nathan McSweeney for a mere 10 runs and Usman Khawaja for just 8. Steve Smith and skipper Pat Cummins also fell victim to Bumrah's lethal bowling. With India posting a first innings score of 150, Australia found themselves struggling at 67/7 when stumps were called.

In addition to Bumrah's impressive performance, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana also contributed to India's success by claiming two and one wickets respectively. The Indian team is now focused on wrapping up the Australian innings early on the second day by securing the remaining three wickets swiftly. As it stands, Australia trails India by 83 runs.

