Sanjana Ganesan's old tweet about India pacer Jasprit Bumrah goes viral amid marriage rumours

TV presenter, Sanjana Ganesan's old tweet about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has emerged and has gone viral amid the duo's wedding rumours. The said tweet is from January 10 when Sanjana found similarities between Bumrah's mood and her mood swings.

The pictures were clicked on the fourth day of the Sydney Test between India and Australia earlier this year when a few catches were dropped by the Indian fielders off Bumrah.

In the tweet Sanjana had written, “Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike.”

Also read Jasprit Bumrah set to marry TV presenter Sanjana, Mumbai Knight Riders trends on Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike. #AUSvIND https://t.co/e0kmWVNCHR — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) January 10, 2021

The tweet resurfaced on social media amidst the rumours of their marriage. According to many reports, the pacer will be marrying the TV presenter in a private ceremony in Goa on March 14-15. Soon, the social media was flooded with posts and Mumbai Knight Riders started trending on Twitter.

Bumrah, who was part of the four-match Test series against England had withdrawn his name from the series before the final game citing personal reasons. A few days later, it was confirmed that Bumrah had taken a break from the game for his marriage as he will not be featuring in the limited-overs leg of the series.

After thrashing England in the longest format of the game by 3-1, India will take on the visitors in the five-match T20I series starting Friday, with all games set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.