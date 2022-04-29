Watch: Sanjana Ganesan-Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh have gala time at 'Fountain of Joy'

Mumbai Indians squad was seen having a gala time on their day-out

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season hasn't been a good one for Mumbai Indians (MI), as they are winless after eight games. With zero points, MI remain rooted at the foot of the table.

Also, having their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs dashed by their latest defeat against Lucknow, the five-time IPL champs will hope to finish the season on a high. As there is immense pressure on the players, Mumbai Indians decided to give their squad a break from their daily routine.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter, were seen visiting the 'Fountain of Joy' in Mumbai, along with all of their squad members, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, his wife Sanjana Ganesan, as well as youngsters like Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma.

In an attempt to break free from the pressure of IPL matches, MI players were seen having a gala time along with their families.

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, players like Rohit, Jasprit, Suryakumar Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat among others were seen chilling out in each other's company.

Mumbai Indians return to action on Saturday as they take on Rajasthan Royals in the evening game as there's a doubleheader on the weekend. The match will undoubtedly be very crucial for MI as they will be hoping to put their first points on the board.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile will be looking for a win as well, and thus solidify their chances of reaching the playoffs.

For the first time in history, MI have lost eight matches in a row, but it's still not the longest winning streak as Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and now-defunct Pune Warriors India had lost nine matches in a row, something which Mumbai will be keen to avoid.