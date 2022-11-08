'Khud ki shakaal chappal....', Sanjana Ganesan gives epic reply to a troll who commented on her marriage with Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan

Sanjana Ganesan epic troll once again caught the attention of many social media users. Yes, the sports anchor posted a picture of hers in Adelaide today, just a few hour back. She wore a red dress and was seen in the stands posing for the camera and smiling. She is currently hosting the T20 World Cup. Sanjana captioned the picture as, "The weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!"

Adelaide Oval is the chosen venue where India take on England in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup semi-finals encounter on Thursday.

While Ganesan’s Insta pic giving a sneak peek of Adelaide was something fans closely watching the marquee tournament look forward to, a troll showed up in the comments section and made a rookie attempt at ruining the day for the TV personality.

“Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren’t that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah’s wife)," the troll commented on her Instagram post.

Ganesan, not taking the random yet unpleasant remark lightly, responded to the troll in a similar vein.

“aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?" Ganesan retorted which loosely translates to: “and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?"

Ganesan’s response soon went viral online after a screenshot of their interaction was shared on Twitter.

Sanjana was a model and later was a part of reality TV show and she also participated in the Miss India pageant in 2014. She currently is a sports anchor and hosts pre-match shows in IPL and World Cup. She married Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah last year (2021).