ICC T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza's reaction after Team India fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeja ji' - WATCH

India losing to Pakistan surely had got the Men in Blue fans sad, but surely they know the Virat Kohli-led side will bounce back in the tournament. While Pakistan enjoyed the sweet victory, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, who is at the fag end of his career, had grabbed the attention of Indian fans.

On Sunday, October 24, when he played his first game for Pakistan after almost 14 months, the crowd cheered for him.

While he did not get a chance to bat, he was sure there fielding for his team. It was then that the Indian fans were seen cheering for Malik, but it was the Indian fans who poked fun at him.

Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, was fielding near the boundary, and a few fans called him 'jeeja ji', which means brother-in-law.

The cheers for Malik were loud and clear. A fan uploaded the video on Twitter on Monday. Soon the video reached Sania Mirza who retweeted the video and posted a couple of 'laughing' emoticons followed by two 'heart' emotions.

WATCH:

About the couple, they had got married on April 12, 2010, and also have a son, named Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018. Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam titles, in her illustrious career.

As for Malik, he had last played any form of cricket for Pakistan way back in September 2020. He could next be seen in the park in Pakistan's second Super 12 match on Tuesday, October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.