Shoaib Malik was appointed as the mentor of domestic Pakistan side Stallions for the Champions One-Day Cup last year. As a result, his former teammate said that Malik needs to decide whether he wants to be a mentor or a player in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

Pakistan cricketer star Shoaib Malik's participation in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has led to controversy. He is 43 years old and still seen playing on the international T20 format. The all-rounder is currently playing in the PSL for Quetta Gladiators. Now, former teammate Mohammad Yousuf put his participation in the T20 tournament under the scanner as he urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to draw a line and decide who can play in the tournament. Malik was appointed as the mentor of domestic Pakistan side Stallions for the Champions One-Day Cup last year. As a result, Yousuf said that he needs to decide whether he wants to be a mentor or a player in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

"The PCB needs to draw a line regarding Shoaib Malik playing the PSL. If you ask me to play, even I'll play," Yousuf said on Samaa TV. "I think the board needs to decide who can play and who can't. The board needs to make some decisions. Everyone wants to play," he added.

Moreover, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi believes that Shoaib can play for as long as he wants but requested him to consider making way for young talent. "He can play till whenever he wants to. I recently met him at the Academy of Moin Khan. He was coming back from training. At that time, the National Cup T20 was going on. Shoaib Malik can play some matches, but he should also miss a few games so that youngsters get their chance as they have performed to get here," said Afridi. Malik made his One-Day International debut in 1999 against the West Indies and his Test debut in 2001 against Bangladesh. He was the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team from 2007 to 2009.

