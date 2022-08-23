Sania Mirza 'changes retirement plans', pulls out of US Open 2022 due to injury

Sania Mirza

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza has revealed that she has changed her retirement plans, after suffering an injury ahead of the US Open 2022. Mirza revealed through a statement on Instagram that she will not be participating in the US Open due to an unforeseen injury issue.

Earlier this year, Sania had revealed her desire to retire from the sport after the end of this year's final Grand Slam, the US Open, however, she has 'changed her plans' as per need of the hour.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mirza, 35, revealed that he had torn her arm tendon, due to which she was been ruled out of the US Open. This obviously, will affect her retirement plans, she wrote.

"Hi guys, A quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted," read a note on Sania Mirza's story.

The US Open 2022, is scheduled to start on Monday (August 29), while the Indian tennis ace will be ruled out for a few weeks.

The six-time Grand Slam doubles champion had been in good form ever since she returned from her maternity break, and she had even risen up in the WTA standings, but for now, her career trajectory remains a mystery.

For the unversed, Mirza, in her trophy-laden career has won the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon in the doubles category. She has also won the Australian Open, French Open, and the US Open in mixed doubles.

Sania and her doubles pair of Lucie Hradecka bowed out in the round of 16 of Cincinnati Masters last week. They lost out to the 7-seeded pairing of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.