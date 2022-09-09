Sandeep Lamichhane breaks silence amid rape accusations, says 'I am ready to face..'

Sandeep Lamichhane breaks silence amid rape accusations

Captain of the Nepal Cricket team, Sandeep Lamichhane has finally broken his silence amid the shocking rape allegation against him. The cricketer took to Twitter to release a statement about the accusations, pleading himself innocent.

Lamichhane has also revealed that he will not be a part of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League anymore, as he will return to Nepal in a couple of days. Earlier, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him over allegations of raping a minor girl.

In his statement, the 25-year-old spinner has claimed that he is innocent, and he believes that 'justice will be served'.

READ| Nepal court issues arrest warrant for Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane over alleged rape

"I am innocent and keep complete belief in the respectable laws of Nepal. I have decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. May justice be served to the innocent and the right investigation to be done towards everyone involved. Hope the law acts equal to everyone," he tweeted on Friday.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Gaushala Metropolitan Police Circle alleging the 25-year-old spinner of raping her multiple times. A day after receiving the complaint the Police started an investigation of the complaint and collected CCTV videos and other relevant pieces of evidence as per the statement given by the victim.

With the court issuing the arrest warrant, the Nepal Police is now preparing to bring back Lamicchane, who now is West Indies playing the Caribbean League, via the Cricket Association of Nepal. The 25-year-old spinner has been accused of raping a 17-year-old minor at a local hotel in Kathmandu.

READ| IPL 2018 DD vs RCB: Sandeep Lamichhane creates history, becomes first Nepali to play in Indian Premier League

The teenage girl said that she was a fan of the cricketer and she used to talk to him via WhatsApp and Snapchat. She says it was Lamichhane who first proposed a meeting.

Last year, leg spinner Lamichhane was appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team.

Lamichhane formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With inputs from ANI