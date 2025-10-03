Sana Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways with his third wife Sana Javed? Here's what we know

Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?
CRICKET
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's ex-husband and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is reportedly headed for divorce with his third wife, Sana Javed. As per the latest report, the couple has been going through a rough patch in their marriage; however, neither of them has issued any official statement as of now.
The couple surprised fans when they announced their nikah in January 2024, soon after Shoaib parted ways with his second wife, Sania, after 14 years of marriage. The divorce reports have begun floating when Sana and Shoaib were seen avoiding each other in a short video going viral online. In the clip, Shoaib is seen signing an autograph while Sana can be seen facing away, suggesting that there is trouble in paradise.