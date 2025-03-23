In a recent video posted on social media, Shoaib Akhtar expressed his frustration with Virender Sehwag's constant criticism. Akhtar stated that he is tired of Sehwag's rants and negative comments.

Even though India and Pakistan aren't playing any bilateral cricket series right now, cricketers from both countries still find themselves in the middle of controversies. Take Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar, for instance—these two larger-than-life personalities from the golden age of Indian and Pakistani cricket were famous for their fierce rivalry on the field. And guess what? Even after hanging up their boots, that competitive fire still burns bright.

The playful banter off the field is just as fierce, with both players often getting caught up in arguments sparked by each other's remarks. This ongoing rivalry between Sehwag and Akhtar keeps fans engaged and ensures that the competitive spirit remains vibrant.

The recent spat between cricket legends Sehwag and Akhtar has really caught the eye of fans around the globe. Sehwag, famous for his astonishing average of 91.14 against Pakistan, and Akhtar celebrated for his blistering pace, are now at the center of a heated feud.

The conflict began when Sehwag appeared in a commercial with actresses Mandira Bedi and Sahiba Bali. In an Instagram post, the former Indian cricketer wrote: "Ek triple centurion ke handle se @fwd ka ad post ho raha hai."

Shoaib Akhtar, on the other hand, expressed his displeasure. In his Instagram post, the former Pakistani fast bowler wrote: "@fwd vaalo kisi stylish bande ko lena next ad mein (mere DM open hain). Hahaha."

"I saw a video of Viru Paaji. Man, I'm fed up of hearing him talk. It's the same tape playing for the last 20 years-'300, 300, 300'. Come on, brother, I was there too when you scored that 300. You played really well, no doubt. But it's the month of fasting, and one has to control their tongue-so please, stop now. If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can get that done: 'The person who says 300 the most in the world-Virender Sehwag!'," Akhtar further said in the video.

In that unforgettable match in Multan, Sehwag was a force to be reckoned with scoring an amazing 309 runs at an 82.40 strike rate. He scored 39 boundaries and six sixes before being sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Sami. On the other hand, Akhtar had a difficult day, failing to claim any wickets as India strolled to a comfortable victory, winning the series 2-1.

Fast forward twenty-one years, and Akhtar is still bothered by Sehwag's continual reminders of that brilliant innings. This clash between two cricketing titans has revived ancient feuds and stirred heated debate among fans and commentators alike.

