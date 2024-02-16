'Samajh ye T20 hai...': Rohit Sharma's witty IPL remark to Ravindra Jadeja's no-balls in Rajkot Test

The message from Team India captain Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja during his no-ball incident on day 2 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot quickly spread across social media. Sharma, 36, advised Jadeja to approach the match as if it were a T20 game, where no-balls are not tolerated due to the consequence of a free-hit in the following delivery.

This incident took place during the 31st over of the innings when the left-arm spinner overstepped for the second time. Speaking in Hindi, Sharma conveyed his message to Jadeja, stating:

'Samajh ye T20 hai, no-balls allowed nahin hai'. (Think of it as a T20 match, no-balls are not allowed).

Rohit Sharma represents whole of Dinda Academy when he says "Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar No balls allowed nahi" pic.twitter.com/cQ4s3aJOGm — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 16, 2024

Jadeja ended the first day without taking any wickets, with figures of 4-0-33-0 that were quite disappointing.

Both Jadeja and Rohit played crucial roles in India's recovery after a shaky start at 33-3 in the first hour of day 1. They formed a strong partnership of 204 runs and both scored centuries, helping the home team finish the day at 326-5. Other players like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah also made important contributions, leading India to a total of 445.

However, England responded strongly with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley building a partnership of 89 runs before Crawley got out, becoming Ravichandran Ashwin's 500th Test victim. Duckett reached his century in just 88 balls and continued to perform well, adding another 83 runs with Ollie Pope.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Pope for 39, thanks to India's decision to use the review and overturn the umpire's decision. Duckett remained unbeaten at 133 as England trailed by 238 runs heading into day 3.

