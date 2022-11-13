Search icon
Sam Curran wins ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament award

24-year-old Curran took 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 and was chosen as the Player of the Tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

Sam Curran

England’s Sam Curran won the Player of the Tournament award for a starring performance with the ball at the T20 World Cup in Australia. 24-year-old Curran took 13 wickets in the tournament and also played a starring role in the final with a spell of 3/12 in 4 overs as England won their second T20 World Cup. 

The ICC had released a shortlist of nine players for the Player of the Tournament voting. Fans were offered a chance to weigh in with their votes. 5 England and Pakistan players made the shortlist along with two Indian stars and one each from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar had featured from India. England’s stars Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were joined by Alex Hales after his standout semi-final innings. Pakistan had Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan on the list. The other two spots went to Sri Lanka’s wicket taking bowler Wanindu Hasaranga and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza. 

