Sam Curran shines as England wins 2nd T20I against Australia by 8 runs

Australia vs England

David Malan played a knock of 82 in 49 deliveries and Sam Curran's 3-wicket spell guided England to 8 run win against Australia in the 2nd T20I.

The table turned for England in last four overs as Sam Curran puts Australia under pressure with Tim David's wicket. Needing 22 off the last 6 balls, Cummins hits Curran for a six in the first ball, a couple of runs in the second ball, single taken off the third ball and fourth ball.

Now two sixes off two balls were needed. Curran made England's day as the left-armer conceded just 3 runs off the last two balls. England won by 8 runs.

Earlier, a 92-run stand for the fifth wicket between David Malan (82) and Moeen Ali (44) helped England to put on 178 for 7 after being put into the bat by Australia captain Aaron Finch.