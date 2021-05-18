Sam Curran 'couldn't stop laughing' while he was bowling to brother Tom in IPL 2020

Imagine going up against your own brother, whom you have grown up with played alongside since childhood, for you county, for your national side and suddenly you are up against each other playing for different franchises in the world's best T20 league, the emotions running in the mind will be at an all-time high.

But, no, for Sam Curran, he couldn't control his laughter. Yes, the 22-year old all-rounder couldn't control his laughter when he was up against his elder brother Tom in the 2020 edition of the IPL in the game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Curran was bowling to his brother and another England teammate in Jofra Archer in the wee hours of RR's batting innings, when they had to set a score. Recalling what he felt when he was bowling to Tom, Sam talking on a podcast Headstrong: An Innings With, said, "We grew up so competitive, always batting, bowling, fielding, doing everything.

"I’ve actually played against Tom in the IPL this year. On such a big stage, it’s pretty funny. I was running into bowl and I couldn’t stop laughing. You’ve got to try and be serious but sometimes you’ve got to realise that it’s a bit of fun and whatever happens… happens.”

Naturally, he was upset when Tom was able to score a boundary off him through an outside edge. But Sam was able to get an upper hand on his brother in the next season when he teared into him hitting two sixes and four accumulating 22 runs off an over when CSK played the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 edition of the IPL, which was suspended later.

Sam and Tom have played together for their county side Surrey and have also played for England together in the ODIs and the T20Is. They became the first pair of brothers to represent England together since 1999 when England played Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018.