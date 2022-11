Sam Billings opts out of the IPL 2023, Aaron Finch doubtful

Sam Billings and Aaron Finch



England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Sam Billings has opted out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to focus on the "longer format of cricket," the wicket-keeper batter announced on Monday. Billings took to social media to announce his decision and said that he had to make a tough call and will now focus on the "longer format cricket."

"Have taken the tough decision that I won`t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRidersLooking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket," Sam Billings said in a tweet.In the next tweet of the thread, the KKR batter also thanked the franchise for the opportunity.

"Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future," he added. Sam Billings is well-known in the English domestic T20 circuit. Because of his stardom, KKR paid him INR 2 CR for his services, but the English player wasn`t effective with the bat. Earlier this year, he was bought by KKR in a mega auction.

Only 169 runs were scored by Billings in eight games during the 2022 edition, a dismal average of 24.14. Billings has played 30 games in the IPL and has amassed 503 runs at an average of 19.35, with the best score of 56. The right-handed hitter has played for the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.Under the guidance of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, Billings has recently begun to get opportunities in England`s Test team.

Another major update coming in from the IPL is that Aaron Finch can miss the whole season of the IPL 2023.

Australia men’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch is unsure if he will be part of IPL 2023. Finch, the 2021 T20 World Cup winning captain, oversaw his side’s Super 12s exit from a home T20 World Cup and is unlikely to be part of the 2024 edition in the Caribbean and the United States.

“At this stage, Aaron is still deciding if he would want to participate in the IPL. He has a young child at home, and now the event goes for 10 weeks which is too long. It will be a discussion in the coming period,” a source close to the player told Sportstar. Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Finch as replacement for Alex Hales, who pulled out of last IPL, citing “bubble fatigue”.