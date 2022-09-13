'Rohit bohot fit hotey Kohli ki tarah toh..': Salman Butt makes astonishing claim on Team India skipper

Salman Butt compares Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's fitness

In modern cricket, comparisons are one of the constant as fans regularly indulge in banter and debate whether who remains the best batsman, bowler, or player in the Gentleman's sport. Being two of the greatest batsmen to play for Team India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are often compared to each other.

However, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt recently gave an interesting take on the current Team India skipper and his fitness. Butt stated that had Rohit been half as fit as Kohli, he would have been on par with South African legend AB de Villiers.

Furthermore, he played down the comparisons between Rohit and Babar Azam or Mohammed Rizwan.

"Unka (Rohit) comparison nahi banta (with Babar and Rizwan). With his set of skills, Rohit ki fitness Kohli se aadhi bhi ho, toh usse zyada destructive player nahi hai. Fir uska aur sirf AB de Villiers ka match reh jaata hai, beechme koi player nahi aata. Agar woh (Rohit) bohot fit hotey Kohli ki tarah toh pata nahi woh kya kartey," Butt stated on his YouTube channel.

Despite being one of the most lethal batsmen in the world in modern-day cricket, Rohit has often seen his fitness being questioned on multiple occasions. Whereas, Kohli has set the standards very high when it comes to his fitness.

The latter is regularly seen doing weightlifting and other activities to keep his body in top shape. Both the batsmen however have found their momentum during Asia Cup 2022, and Team India fans will be hoping that the star duo can lead the side to their second T20 World Cup title in Australia later this year.