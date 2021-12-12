Former Pakistan opener targets BCCI for removing Virat Kohli as ODI captain

Days after Virat Kohli was replaced as the ODI skipper and Rohit Sharma was named as the captain, many have not been able to digest the fact how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handled the situation.

Now talking about the issues is former Pakistan opener Salman Butt who has come down hard on the BCCI over their handling of Virat Kohli.

While Butt admitted that the move was "on the cards", he stated that the entire event that came out could have been a lot better, given Kohli has been one of the most valuable cricketers for his nation.

"BCCI didn’t want Kohli to step down (before T20 WC). But it doesn’t make much sense for white-ball formats to have two different captains. It would’ve been better if there was no aggrieved party in this situation, though," Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

"The reports came across after the announcement that Kohli was given two days to step down and while this shows how much authority they have, you have to look at what he has done for his country. It should’ve been more respectful. You have your cricket board on one side, and one of the best players in the world at the other," Butt added.

However, he went on to say that the decision taken was a sensible one. "Anyway, whatever happened, in the end, makes sense because you shouldn’t have two captains for different white-ball formats.

"Joe Root plays one-dayers for England but their captain remains (Eoin) Morgan. Similarly in Australia, Aaron Finch leads them in ODIs and T20Is and Cummins is the captain of the Test team despite the latter playing all formats," said Butt.

About the ODI captaincy saga:

On December 8, BCCI tweeted announcing the selection committee's call of "deciding" to name Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain "going forward".

Multiple reports suggested that the call was imposed on Kohli, who had expressed his desire to lead the 50-overs team when he had announced his decision to step down as the T20I skipper to manage his workload.