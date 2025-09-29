Salman Ali Agha to donate Asia Cup match fee to terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar's family? Pakistan captain says 'Operation Sindoor...'

Agha also criticized India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, calling India's conduct "disrespectful to cricket" and expressing disappointment over the lack of public handshakes between the teams during the tournament.

In a surprising turn of events related to the recently finished Asia Cup final between fierce competitors, Salman Ali Agha, the captain of Pakistan, mirrored Suryakumar Yadav's actions. During the post-match press conference, Agha pledged that he and his teammates would contribute their Asia Cup earnings to the children and civilians impacted by Operation Sindoor. Previously, SKY had also stated his intention to donate his full Asia Cup match fee to the Indian Armed Forces and those affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

“As a team, we have decided to donate our match fees to the civilians and children affected by India’s attack,” Agha said at the post-match press conference.

Significantly, the family of terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar lost their lives in India's strikes during 'Operation Sindoor' in Bahwalpur, Pakistan. India initiated 'Operation Sindoor' as a reaction to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year. According to media reports, Salman Ali Agha and Pakistan are contributing match fees to the family members of Maulana Masood Azhar. Salman mentioned that the Pakistan team is donating match fees from the Asia Cup 2025 to the victims of 'Operation Sindoor', which includes terrorists and their families who were killed in Bahwalpur.

Previously, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declared that he would contribute his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to the nation’s armed forces and the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. In April, twenty-six individuals lost their lives in this incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India initiated Operation Sindoor against Pakistan two weeks later, aiming at terror camps situated across the border.

In the meantime, Pakistan's captain also made a remark about the Indian cricket team after they declined to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also leads the Asian Cricket Council. Agha described India's behavior as “disappointing” and stated, “They are not disrespecting us by not shaking hands; they are disrespecting cricket. Good teams don’t act the way they did.”

As India and Pakistan clashed in the Asia Cup finals in Dubai on Sunday, the event ended on a rather sour note as India allegedly declined to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Naqvi, who subsequently took the trophy back to his hotel.

The presentation ceremony commenced after a delay of more than an hour.

Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster, stated towards the end of the ceremony, "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

While India's Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma received their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage, Agha accepted the runners-up cheque from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The Indian players did not acknowledge Naqvi. The ACC chairman also refrained from applauding the Indian players who came forward to receive their personal accolades.

