Salman Ali Agha faces ICC heat after run-out drama with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

Salman Ali Agha has come under the scanner of the International Cricket Council after his furious on-field reaction to a controversial run-out involving Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has received a reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Level 1 Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. After being run out, Agha reacted with anger, throwing his helmet and gloves to the ground in frustration, which resulted in disciplinary measures.

"Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," ICC stated in a press release.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct result in an official reprimand as the minimum penalty, and can also lead to a fine of up to 50 percent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points. In this instance, Agha has been assigned one demerit point to his disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month timeframe.

Here's what transpired in the 2nd ODI

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 39th over, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowling. Mohammad Rizwan hit the ball straight back down the pitch, and Miraz, in his follow-through, moved to field it, colliding with Salman Ali Agha, who had stepped out of his crease. As Agha bent down to retrieve the ball and return it, Miraz quickly snatched it and hit the stumps while Agha was still outside his ground. The third umpire confirmed the run out, a decision that visibly upset Agha. This dismissal reignited conversations about the “spirit of cricket.”

Agha acknowledged the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, during the second ODI, Bangladesh’s chase crumbled after play resumed following a two-hour interruption due to rain and hail. Chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs, the hosts were bowled out for just 114 in 23.3 overs, with only Litton Das providing any significant resistance. This collapse resulted in a commanding 128-run victory for Pakistan via the DLS method, leveling the three-match series. The two teams are set to face off again on Sunday for the decisive match.

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