Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

As many as 63 Pakistan players, including Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi, have registered for The Hundred Draft despite reported hesitation from some franchise owners. The development adds intrigue to the player market ahead of the upcoming edition.

Pakistan's top white-ball players have joined the player pool for The Hundred 2026, with captain Salman Ali Agha and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi among those signed up for next month's auction in London. Saim Ayub and Usman Tariq are also included in the roster, as Pakistan's team aims to regain a strong presence in major overseas franchise leagues amidst changing ownership dynamics in English cricket.

The auction pool is expected to be vast, comprising a total of 711 players, with 63 hailing from Pakistan. The two-day auction is set for March 11–12 in London, where teams will finalize their rosters through a system that integrates player retentions and pre-auction signings alongside open bidding.

Pakistan's registrations include both seasoned internationals and a broader domestic group, with several players entering at high reserve-price levels. Among those listed at the top tier of £100,000 are Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, and Naseem Shah. A second tier features several well-known names at £75,000, including Salman Agha, while numerous others have registered at £50,000 and below.

This represents a significant volume strategy: Pakistan has not only presented a few star players but also a wide array of athletes across various roles, providing franchises with ample options to create both standout and value selections, assuming the market remains stable.

There is an increasing belief that franchises with Indian investment ties may hesitate to bid on Pakistani players. This perspective is not an official regulation but rather an unspoken market reality influenced by ownership structures, commercial sensitivities, and historical trends within franchise ecosystems. With several Hundred teams now linked to Indian investors, the outcome is clear: even a substantial Pakistani representation in the auction pool does not ensure equivalent representation in the final squads.

The structure of the Hundred’s 2026 squad build is quite clear: men’s teams consist of 16–18 players, whereas women’s teams are made up of 15 players. The salary cap for men’s teams is set at £2.05 million per franchise, while the women’s salary cap has been increased to £880,000 — a significant rise intended to enhance the depth and retention capabilities of the competition.

There is no official ban on players from Pakistan participating. The tournament maintains a global and inclusive stance. However, the outcomes of auctions are influenced not by policy declarations, but by the comfort levels of owners, their recruitment strategies, and their willingness to take public risks.

For players registered from Pakistan, the next step is clear: convert their presence into selections. The real question is whether this will occur on a large scale, which is what the upcoming Hundred 2026 auction is set to determine.

