Salil Ankola, Hemang Badani front runners for chief selector post, Ajit Agarkar also in contention

Salil Ankola with Hemang Badani and Zaheer Khan

The deadline for submitting applications for all the five members of the national selection committee expired on Monday evening.

READ: BCCI officials to meet Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid for discussion, talks on split captaincy possible: Reports

Among the prominent names who have applied for the posts are former Test cricketers Maninder Singh, Nayan Mongia, Shiv Sundar Das, Rajesh Chauhan and Sameer Dighe.

Contrary to various reports, former India wicketkeepers Deep Dasgupta and Vijay Dahiya, all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla and leggie L.Sivaramakrishnan have not applied for the role. It could not be ascertained whether Ajit Agarkar, the pacer who was snubbed in January 2020, has applied.

According to the reports, the former India pacers Salil Ankola and Subroto Banerjee along with stylish batter Hemang Badani - all of whom have applied - are likely to be seriously considered for the role.

READ: 'These autographed arms are now worth...', Young fan goes bonkers after he meets Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

The BCCI is likely to announce the rejigged CAC by weekend and plans to complete the selection committee appointment by December 15, before the end of India’s series in Bangladesh.

Other applicants include Atul Wassan, Ajay Ratra, Nikhil Chopra, Gyanendra Pandey, Pravanjan Mullick, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Sanjay Raul, Saradindu Mukherjee, Subhomoy Das, D Vasu and Gursharan Singh.